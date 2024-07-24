Mel Brooks Documentary on Tap for HBO
Judd Apatow, Michael Bonfiglio on board to direct two-part documentary profiling iconic comedian
HBO is teaming with producers Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio to develop a two-part documentary on the life and career of comedy icon Mel Brooks.
The documentary will take an expansive yet intimate look at the more than 70-year career of Brooks, 98, HBO said. An EGOT — the winner of an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award — Brooks has created and produced such memorable screen works as the film and play The Producers; the films Blazing Saddles, Young Frankenstein, Silent Movie, History of the World Part I and High Anxiety; and the 1960s spy sendup TV series Get Smart.
Brooks is also the author of The New York Times bestseller All About Me! My Remarkable Life in Show Business.
Last month, Brooks received the Peabody Awards' Career Achievement Award for his work and commitment to broadcasting and streaming media.
The Brooks documentary will be produced by HBO Documentary Films and Apatow Productions. It marks the reunion of Apatow, Bonfiglio and documentary editor Joe Beshenkovsky, who last worked together on HBO’s Emmy-winning documentary George Carlin's American Dream.
“I went into comedy because of my love for Mel Brooks,“ Apatow said of the documentary. “This project is the dream of a lifetime.”
