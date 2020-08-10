HBO Readies Documentary on Comedian George Carlin

HBO is producing a two-part documentary on George Carlin, the comedian who appeared in 14 stand-up comedy specials on HBO over the course of his career.

HBO Documentary Film is working with Rise Films and Apatow Productions. Judd Apatow is directing with Michael Bonfiglio editing. Apatow and Bonfiglio worked together on the Emmy winning documentary The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling.

“George Carlin’s work becomes more relevant every day,” said Apatow. “It is an honor to be given the opportunity to tell the story of his life and work.”

In addition to his appearances on HBO, Carlin appeared on The Tonight Show more than 130 times. Carlin, who died in 2008, became known as a counter-culture comedian, opposing the Vietnam War, embracing drugs and the seven words you couldn’t say on TV.

"George Carlin had a string of very successful comedy albums in the first half of the seventies,” remarked executive producer Jerry Hamza. “When they ran out of gas, George needed a place that would accept his language and fuel his career. HBO gave George a stage where his language was unrestricted, and his comic genius was presented to millions.”

This film is an HBO Documentary Film in association with Rise Films and Apatow Productions. Directed by Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio; executive producers: Judd Apatow, Teddy Leifer, Kelly Carlin, Jerry Hamza.

