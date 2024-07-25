Hispanic TV Summit Awards Winners Announced

The Hispanic TV Summit, which happens September 11 in New York and is presented by Next TV, Broadcasting+Cable and Multichannel News, will give out awards to the following individuals. Chiqui Cartagena, executive director, CUNY TV; and Javier Saralegui, founder and CEO, DangerTV, both get the Rafael Eli Award for Pioneers in Hispanic Television. Sean Cunningham, president and CEO, VAB, picks up the Executive Leadership Award in Hispanic Television.

Isabel Rafferty Zavala, founder and CEO, Canela Media; and Michael Roca, executive director, Cross-Cultural Center of Excellence, Omnicom Media Group, will both receive the Executive Leadership Award in Hispanic Television.

“I am thrilled to introduce our class for 2024," said Hispanic TV Summit producer Joe Schramm of Schramm Marketing Group. "They each reflect a personal commitment to the sustained growth of this important segment of the television business.”

Presented by Next TV, Broadcasting+Cable and Multichannel News, the Hispanic Television Summit is part of NYC TV Week, which happens September 9-12. The Advanced Advertising Summit takes place September 9, Next TV Summit is September 10, Hispanic TV Summit happens September 11 and 40 Under 40 goes down September 12.

The NYC TV Week events happen at ETC. Venues at 360 Madison Avenue.

It will be the 22nd annual Hispanic TV Summit in September.