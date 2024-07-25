USA Network, Jordan Peele Team for ‘Scare Tactics’ Reboot
Prank unscripted series to debut in fall
USA Network is rebooting Syfy’s 2000’s prank series Scare Tactics, with Jordan Peele helming the project that will launch this fall.
The hidden camera series will look to turn unsuspecting individuals into the main characters of their very own horror movies, according to the network. The original Scare Tactics series, produced by Scott Hallock and Kevin Healey, ran on Syfy from 2003 to 2009. Shannen Doherty, Stephen Baldwin and Tracy Morgan served as hosts during its run.
According to USA, the unwitting participants — set up by their family and friends — are put in hilariously twisted scenarios with fully immersive stories that blur the lines of reality, horror and comedy.
The Emmy- and Academy Award-winning Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions will produce the series in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio. Peele, Hallock, Win Rosenfeld, Jamal Watson and Elan Gale will serve as executive producers of the series.
“As one of the most visionary creators of the day, there is nothing Jordan Peele can’t do. We’re honored to be making our first unscripted series together,” NBCUniversal Entertainment executive VP of unscripted content Corie Henson said in a statement. “This brilliant reimagining of the classic Scare Tactics has it all — laughs, jump scares and outrageous moments. In the hands of Jordan and Monkeypaw, you never know what’s coming next!”
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.