USA Network, Jordan Peele Team for ‘Scare Tactics’ Reboot

USA Network is rebooting Syfy’s 2000’s prank series Scare Tactics, with Jordan Peele helming the project that will launch this fall.

The hidden camera series will look to turn unsuspecting individuals into the main characters of their very own horror movies, according to the network. The original Scare Tactics series, produced by Scott Hallock and Kevin Healey, ran on Syfy from 2003 to 2009. Shannen Doherty, Stephen Baldwin and Tracy Morgan served as hosts during its run.

According to USA, the unwitting participants — set up by their family and friends — are put in hilariously twisted scenarios with fully immersive stories that blur the lines of reality, horror and comedy.

The Emmy- and Academy Award-winning Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions will produce the series in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio. Peele, Hallock, Win Rosenfeld, Jamal Watson and Elan Gale will serve as executive producers of the series.

“As one of the most visionary creators of the day, there is nothing Jordan Peele can’t do. We’re honored to be making our first unscripted series together,” NBCUniversal Entertainment executive VP of unscripted content Corie Henson said in a statement. “This brilliant reimagining of the classic Scare Tactics has it all — laughs, jump scares and outrageous moments. In the hands of Jordan and Monkeypaw, you never know what’s coming next!”