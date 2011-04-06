Syfy Renews ‘Scare Tactics' for Fifth Season

Syfy has renewed its hidden camera reality series Scare Tactics, hosted/executive produced

by Tracy Morgan, for a fifth season.

Production will begin this spring on the 13-episode order,

with season five set to premiere in fall 2012.

"We're thrilled to be bringing back Scare Tactics for

another season," said Mark Stern, president original content,Syfy and co-head, original content,

Universal Cable Productions. "Tracy is the ultimate prankster andSyfy fans will absolutely enjoy a new

round of hilarious episodes."

Scare Tactics is created/executive produced by Scott Hallock

and Kevin Healey of Hallock Healey Entertainment.