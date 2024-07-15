‘Charmed,’ 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Actress Shannen Doherty Dies

Shannen Doherty attends the 9th Annual American Humane Hero Dog Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on October 05, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California

Actress Shannen Doherty passed away Saturday after a long battle with cancer at the age of 53.

“It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease,” Doherty’s publicist Leslie Sloane said in a statement first published by People.com. “The devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie. The family asks for their privacy at this time so they can grieve in peace.”

Doherty gained early notoriety as a child actress, starring in NBC’s Little House of the Prairie in 1982-83. She would rise to fame playing Brenda Walsh in Fox's iconic drama series Beverly Hills, 90210 from 1990 to 1994.

Doherty also starred for three seasons in the WB fantasy/drama series Charmed in the late 1990s. She star and executive produce Oxygen’s 2006 reality show Breaking Up with Shannen Doherty, and appeared as a contestant on Dancing with the Stars in 2010.

Doherty was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. In 2023 she documented her battle with the disease in a podcast, Let's Be Clear with Shannen Doherty.

Several Hollywood stars paid tribute to Doherty Sunday on social media. Doherty’s Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star Jason Priestley called her a “force of nature” and said was “shocked and saddened about the passing of my friend Shannen.”

If heaven is real, there is a Peach Pit there and it's hosting a big celebration today!

RIP Shannen Doherty. I met her during the Full House days. She was lovely and had a beautiful smile. Today, I'll also think about the women in my life who all succumbed to cancer - my mom, my sister, Sharon and my niece, Shannon, who all were so strong and so beautiful.