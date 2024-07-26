Prime Video Sets September Canelo Alvarez Pay-Per-View Boxing Event
Super middleweight champion Alvarez to defend title against Edgar Berlanga in September 14 fight card
Prime Video will again step into the pay-per-view boxing ring to distribute the September 14 Canelo Alvarez-Edgar Berlanga super middleweight championship bout.
The Las Vegas-based event, which also features a co-main event bout between middleweight champion Erislandy Lara and Danny Garcia, will be the streaming service's fourth PPV fight, and the second featuring Alvarez, arguably PPV boxing’s most lucrative draw. The undisputed middleweight champion headlined Prime Video’s May 4 card against Jaime Munguia, which drew more than 500,000 PPV buys, according to reports.
The Alvarez-Belanga PPV event will compete on the same day with a scheduled UFC mixed martial arts PPV event also slated to take place in Las Vegas.
Also: Prime Video Punches Up Live Sports Lineup with Premier Boxing Champions Distribution Deal
The Alvarez-Munguia bout comes as the PPV boxing industry prepares for ESPN’s August 3 event between undefeated welterweight champion Terence Crawford and junior middleweight champion Israil Madrimov.
Also on the upcoming PPV boxing schedule is ESPN’s October 12 light heavyweight title bout between Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol, and DAZN's December 12 Oleksandr Usyk-Tyson Fury bout, a rematch of their May 18 PPV heavyweight championship fight won by Usyk.
Multichannel Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.