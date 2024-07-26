Prime Video Sets September Canelo Alvarez Pay-Per-View Boxing Event

Canelo Alvarez of Mexico (L) lands a punch on Jaime Munguia (R) during their super middleweight title fight at T-Mobile Arena on May 04, 2024

Prime Video will again step into the pay-per-view boxing ring to distribute the September 14 Canelo Alvarez-Edgar Berlanga super middleweight championship bout.

The Las Vegas-based event, which also features a co-main event bout between middleweight champion Erislandy Lara and Danny Garcia, will be the streaming service's fourth PPV fight, and the second featuring Alvarez, arguably PPV boxing’s most lucrative draw. The undisputed middleweight champion headlined Prime Video’s May 4 card against Jaime Munguia, which drew more than 500,000 PPV buys, according to reports.

The Alvarez-Belanga PPV event will compete on the same day with a scheduled UFC mixed martial arts PPV event also slated to take place in Las Vegas.

Also: Prime Video Punches Up Live Sports Lineup with Premier Boxing Champions Distribution Deal

The Alvarez-Munguia bout comes as the PPV boxing industry prepares for ESPN’s August 3 event between undefeated welterweight champion Terence Crawford and junior middleweight champion Israil Madrimov.

Also on the upcoming PPV boxing schedule is ESPN’s October 12 light heavyweight title bout between Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol, and DAZN's December 12 Oleksandr Usyk-Tyson Fury bout, a rematch of their May 18 PPV heavyweight championship fight won by Usyk.