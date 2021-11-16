OWN’s ‘Queen Sugar’ to End its Run in 2022

OWN’s Ava DuVernay-produced drama series Queen Sugar will end in 2022 with its seventh season, the network said on the eve of the show’s sixth season finale.

The series, created by DuVernay and launched in 2016, follow the exploits of the Bordelons, an African-American family with ties to the Deep South. The finale of the 10-episode sixth season of Queen Sugar airs tonight (Nov. 16).

“To everything, there is a season. And my producing partner Paul Garnes and I have had seven gorgeous seasons making Queen Sugar with a remarkable cast and crew, alongside our partners at OWN and Warner Bros. Television,” DuVernay said in a statement. “To write and produce seven seasons of a modern drama centered on a Black family is a radical act in our industry and a triumph that has far exceeded every hope I held. Now I feel strongly that the story, which began as a sunrise of a suggestion from Oprah [Winfrey] is ready for its sunset as a dream fully realized. Queen Sugar has been one of the true joys of my career and my gratitude is buoyant and boundless.”

OWN CEO Tina Perry added: Queen Sugar is a truly extraordinary series brought to life by Ava’s leadership, her brilliant creative team, and the incredible cast and crew. Our audience has seen themselves reflected with nuance and care through the story of the Bordelon family, including their triumphs and challenges, and most importantly, the love they have for each other through it all. Queen Sugar has been an unparalleled success for OWN, garnering critical acclaim, awards recognition, and a loyal and dedicated audience. We are so grateful for Ava’s partnership and are looking forward to a fantastic final season.”

Queen Sugar stars Kofi Siriboe, Bianca Lawson, Rutina Wesley, McKinley Freeman, and Dawn-Lyen Gardner. The series is executive produced by DuVernay, Garnes, Winfrey and Anthony Sparks.

