Audra Swain Departs WJZ Baltimore GM Post

Audra Swain has departed WJZ Baltimore, where she was VP and general manager. Adrienne Roark, CBS Stations president, will run the station as the search for a new general manager continues.

Swain came on board at WJZ in September 2017 after 17 years at Sinclair Broadcast Group, where she took over as general manager of KSNV-KVCW Las Vegas late in 2009.

“We thank her for her contributions to WJZ and wish her the best moving forward,” said Roark in a memo to staff.

CBS Stations did not say why Swain departed WJZ.

WJZ launched CBS News Baltimore in August, the 12th of 14 local direct-to-consumer streaming news services to premiere in the CBS Stations group.

Prior to her time in Vegas, Swain was director of sales at WLOS Greenville and WMYA Asheville. She also worked at WBFF Baltimore and WPMT Harrisburg. ■