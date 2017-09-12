Audra Swain Named Next Head of CBS's WJZ Baltimore

Audra Swain has been named the new VP and general manager of WJZ, CBS’s O&O in Baltimore, succeeding Jay Newman who will be retiring at the end of this month after 19 years with the station.

Swain most recently worked as general manager of Sinclair’s Las Vegas duopoly, NBC affiliate KSNV and CW affiliate KVCW.

Swain’s experience also includes serving as director of sales for the ABC and MyNetwork affiliates for WLOS, the ABC affiliate serving Greenville-Spartanburg-Asheville, N.C., and as account executive for WPMT Harrisburg, Pa.