CBS News and Stations Launches CBSN Baltimore

CBS News and Stations has launched CBSN Baltimore, the 12th of 13 local direct-to-consumer streaming news services within the group. WJZ Baltimore is the station behind CBSN Baltimore.

"We are very excited to launch CBSN Baltimore and extend our community-leading newscasts to our viewers on a 24/7 basis," said Audra Swain, VP and general manager, WJZ. "As our audience viewing patterns continue to evolve, WJZ will be at the forefront of the ever-changing digital space with original content and programming on CBSN Baltimore. We plan on using this platform to present extended versions of news stories and community specials that are hyperlocal and of great importance to our audience. In addition, we will be expanding our franchise of ‘Purple’ programming on CBSN Baltimore, and will feature more hours of Ravens news coverage than any other station in the market."

Round-the-clock streaming news service CBSN launched late in 2014. CBSN New York was the first local OTT platform to launch, late in 2018. The final CBSN Local platform in the CBS station group to go will be CBSN Miami. The platforms are ad-supported.

CBSN Baltimore is available through CBSN, on CBSNews.com and on the CBS News apps for mobile and connected TV devices. The service is also available through CBSBaltimore.com and the CBS Local mobile app, and on Paramount Plus and Pluto TV.