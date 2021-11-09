Audigent Working With TransUnion on Data-Driven Omnichannel Audiences

Audigent, working with TransUnion, said it is launching new data products that enable advertisers to combine audiences from TransUnion’s Data Marketplace with Audigent’s data in private marketplaces.

The SmartPMPs and ContextualPMPs provide programmatic access to premium audiences and superior results for targeted omnichannel campaigns.

Also: TransUnion Agrees to Acquire Neustar for $3.1 Billion in Cash

“Audigent is a valuable tool for activating custom SmartPMPs to reach our client’s core audience,” said Vinny Rinaldi, executive director, investment and activation, at media buyer Wavemaker. “The platform is able to consolidate large amounts of first-party data from various publishers and activate them all in one place, enabling the DSP to better evaluate who within the audience is the most cost-efficient within a campaign.”

(Image credit: TransUnion)

More than 300 TransUnion enabled SmartPMPs are now available with Audigent’s top SSP partners, such as OpenX, Xander and MediaGrid. In addition, advertisers can package TransUnion audiences with Audigent’s exclusive, premium publisher audiences to drive better performance in Audigent’s SmartPMPs and ContextualPMPs.

Also: TransUnion, Diving Into CTV, Buys Data Company

“Using TransUnion’s audiences to power our AI-optimized SmartPMPs will unlock tremendous value for marketers and partners. This new offering delivers cookieless addressability combining premium inventory with TransUnion's premium audiences,” said Drew Stein, founder and CEO of Audigent. “We’re ushering in an era of brands being able to action data through the supply path and TransUnion audiences can now be accessed in new ways to drive performance across all media channels.”