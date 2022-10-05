DoubleVerify Launches Attention Lab for Advertisers

DoubleVerify said it has launched the DV Attention Lab to help advertisers by using data about ad engagement and exposure to optimize campaign performance.

Attention is becoming an increasingly important metric as advertisers use more data to determine the effectiveness of campaigns.

The DoubleVerify lab is staffed by a multidisciplinary team of 20 data scientists, product experts and marketing analysts who focus on providing advertisers with attention-based insights based on DV Authentic Attention, which analyzes more than 50 data points on exposure and engagement in real time with digital ads to quantify intensity and prominence, viewable time, share of screen and audibility.

Mondelez International used DV Authentic Attention to evaluate and optimize the performance of a cross-platform display campaign for a popular snack brand. “High-exposure” impressions on the campaign correlated with a 9 percentage point increase in brand favorability, an 8-point lift in consideration overall and a 5-point rise in purchase intent among the brand’s primary target audience.

“As a longtime DV partner, we have been impressed by DV’s ability to provide sophisticated, attention-based analyses of media performance,” said Jennifer Brain-Mennes, director of global media strategy and planning, Americas CX lead at Mondelez. “We are excited to see them launch the Attention Lab and support the industry as attention-based measurement and targeting becomes even more critical. Now more than ever, advertisers need actionable insights to drive campaign optimization and deliver outcomes.”

DoubleVerify also recently released a DV Authentic Attention Snapshot, which is available to all clients at no additional costs and provides attention-based data as scale, insights that identify top and bottom media performers and benchmarks to gauge an advertiser's performance compared to category competitors.

“As advertisers grapple with economic uncertainty, the need to understand and maximize advertising performance is more important than ever,” DoubleVerify CEO Mark Zagorski said.

“Traditional KPIs such as viewability and clicks are not effective at identifying whether an ad is making an impact on the end viewer, and disruption from regulatory shifts to cookie deprecation is hindering how brands can use existing tools,” Zagorski said. “With that in mind, we are confident that privacy-friendly attention metrics will become the industry’s new performance currency. We are excited to launch the DV Attention Lab to help advertisers navigate today’s digital landscape.” ■