Atmosphere Becomes Out-Of-Home Streamer for TMB Video Content

Atmosphere, which streams TV content to restaurants, bars and other businesses, said it signed a deal to stream content from TMB to its customers, effective immediately.

Atmosphere will have exclusive out-of-home digital streaming rights to the TMB channels starting in summer 2023.

“TMB’s content is some of the most compelling content online and plays spectacularly in businesses,” said Blake Sabatinelli, COO at Atmosphere. “We are elated to become the exclusive out-of-home destination for high-quality programming like FailArmy and People Are Awesome, and to provide TMB with their largest out-of-home audience yet.”

Atmosphere is ad supported and reaches about 60 million viewers monthly in 45,000 venues worldwide.

“We are thrilled to partner with Atmosphere to bring our brands and channels into businesses worldwide,” said Cameron Saless, chief business officer at TMB. “As early movers in social and FAST we’ve been working hard to find new and exciting distribution points. Our partnership with Atmosphere allows us to do just that by expanding our audience and finding new points of discovery with consumers while they dine, exercise, socialize, and more.” ■