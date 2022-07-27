Atmosphere Picks SpringServe To Handle Programmatic Out-Of-Home Ads

Atmosphere, which provides businesses with in-venue video programming, said it selected SpringServe to handle the delivery of programmatic out-of-home advertising carried on Atmosphere’s channels.

SpringServe, a division of Magnite, will provide Atmosphere and its clients with tools including frequency capping, competitive separation and creative size targeting, enabling Atmosphere to optimize its inventory and maximize campaign effectiveness.

SpringService said it will also help Atmosphere measure campaign performance.

Also: Atmosphere Quietly Streaming New Entertainment News Channel to Businesses

“SpringServe’s technology enables us to easily manage, track and measure programmatic DOOH inventory,” said Michael Santa Cruz, VP, pricing & yield at Atmosphere. “As the leading video ad-serving platform, SpringServe provides transparency and a superior level of functionality to run campaigns at scale.”

Atmosphere streams 60 free ad-supported channels featuring engaging content that ranges from viral videos to news and sports scores and highlights to 25,000 businesses including bars and restaurants, health clubs and doctors’ offices, auto repair and nail salons. It said it reaches 65 million unique visitors per month.

“Video-centric DOOH media owners encounter similar viewer experience challenges that CTV publishers face and the features we’ve developed at SpringServe will effectively address these issues,” said Joe Hirsh, general manager at SpringServe. “SpringServe’s platform is well suited to help Atmosphere with a range of ad delivery and monetization needs to power their programmatic advertising.” ■