Atmosphere Adds PGA Tour Content To Out-Of-Home Service

Atmosphere, which streams entertainment programming into businesses, said it signed a content agreement with the PGA Tour.

Atmosphere has launched a dedicated PGA Tour channel showing tournament highlights and recaps, as well as iconic moments from legends of the game. Golf content will also be included on the Atmosphere Sports channel.

“Atmosphere has built an innovative platform with significant reach and an active, engaged audience,” said Norb Gambuzza, PGA Tour Senior VP of Media and Gaming. “We’re excited to work with Atmosphere to deliver a dedicated PGA TOUR channel onto its platform with a goal of engaging more fans.”

Atmosphere also recently added RealMadrid TV, a channel dedicated to the top Spanish league soccer club.

“With golf being one of the most watched sports in the world, we’re immensely proud to be partnering with the PGA Tour to provide businesses with a viewing experience tailored to their spaces,” says Blake Sabatinelli, Chief Operating Officer at Atmosphere. “The addition of golf to our platform has been one of the biggest requests of our fans, but also one of the hardest to obtain, so to have the world’s most competitive golf tour on Atmosphere shows just how far we’ve come in 2022, and how much further we can grow in 2023.”

Atmosphere is available in 45,000 restaurants & bars, gyms and health clubs, medical waiting rooms and other businesses, reaching 60 million household viewers. ■