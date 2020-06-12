AT&T Aims to Simplify Lineup of HBO Apps

AT&T is looking to reduce some of the confusion over its HBO streaming products as it tries to get consumers to adopt HBO Max.

The company said that it is going to be sunsetting HBO Go, the app HBO subscribers have been using to stream HBO on connected devices. And it will rebrand HBO Now, the app non-cable customers can use to subscribe to the service, as HBO.

HBO Max launched last month without agreements with Amazon or Roku, two of the largest platforms, which hampered plans to simply turn all HBO subscribers into HBO Max subscribers.

“Now that HBO Max has launched and is widely distributed, we can implement some significant changes to our app offering in the U.S.,” AT&T’s WarnerMedia unit said in a statement Friday.

“Most customers who have traditionally used HBO Go to stream HBO programming are now able to do so via HBO Max, which offers access to all of HBO together with so much more,” Warners media said. “Existing HBO Now subscribers will have access to HBO through the rebranded HBO app on platforms where it remains available and through play.hbo.com .”

The HBO Go app will be removed from platforms as of July 31. Some customers of MVPDs--including those distributors who haven’t made deals to carry HBO Max--will be able to continue to authenticate into hbogo.com.

Rebranding HBO Now to HBO will happen over the coming months, the company said.