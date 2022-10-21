‘As We See It’ Won’t See Season Two on Amazon Prime Video

As We See It, the Jason Katims series with three main characters on the autism spectrum, will not see season two on Amazon Prime Video. The show premiered in January.

Rick Glassman, Albert Rutecki and Sue Ann Pien are in the cast. Their characters strive to get and keep jobs, make friends, fall in love, and navigate the world around them. Sosie Bacon plays their aide Mandy. Chris Pang and Joe Mantegna are also in the cast.

Katims is showrunner, writer and executive producer. Katims’ son is on the spectrum, and that was a factor in him taking on the project. “I started to think, what is his life gonna be like as an adult with autism?” Katims told B+C.

He spoke further on As We See It on the Series Business podcast.

Jeni Mulein, Danna Stern, Dana Idisis, Yuval Shafferman and Udi Segal exec produce as well. Jesse Peretz directed and executive produced the pilot.

Based on an Israeli format created by Idisis and Shafferman, As We See It comes from True Jack Productions, Universal Television, Israel’s Yes Studios and Amazon Studios. ■