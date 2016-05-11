Arby’s, Buffalo Wild Wings, Credit Karma Sponsoring Turner eLeague

Complete Coverage: Upfronts 2016

Arby’s, Credit Karma and Buffalo Wild Wings have signed up as official marketing partners of the eLeague, the gaming league formed by Turner Broadcasting and IMG.

The official marketing partners will get customized brand exposure across multiple screens, including during coverage on TBS.

“eSports is built on passion and loyalty from fans and athletes, and we look forward to supporting that through our sponsorship of eLeague,” said Rob Lynch, chief marketing officer and brand president of Arby’s. “We’ve learned through connecting with our guests in social media that gaming resonates with them. We’re looking to foster a deeper connection in the eSports community by creating content for eLeague geared specifically for the diehard fans tuning in.”

“We’re always exploring emerging platforms to engage with passionate sports fans,” said Bob Ruhland, VP of North America Marketing at Buffalo Wild Wings. “We’re excited to partner with eLeague as the popularity of eSports grows, and we’ll continue to identify new ways for our Guests to enjoy an immersive sports experience in our restaurants.”

The league launches May 24 on digital platforms and May 27 on TBS.

“eLeague presents our partners with an incredibly attractive environment to showcase their messaging to a highly-engaged, dedicated millennial fan base,” said Seth Ladetsky, senior VP of Turner Ad Sales. “The combination of these brands, and additional soon-to-be-announced partners, underscores the value of our eSports coverage.”

Turner says it expects to announce additional partners shortly.