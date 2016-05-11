Upfronts Spotlight: Toyota, Chevrolet Among Top Marketers on NBC

Complete Coverage: Upfronts 2016

As part of our comprehensive upfronts coverage, B&C has teamed up with iSpot.tv to take a close look at networks on the upfronts calendar. Today the spotlight is on NBC.

The 10 top spending marketers/brands on NBC over the last two quarters (Oct. 1, 2015-March 31, 2016) are: Toyota, Chevrolet, Verizon, Nissan, Microsoft Surface, Kia, Ford, McDonald’s, GEICO and Volkswagen.

Also over the last two quarters, NBC’s five top shows ranked by marketer spend: NFL Football, The Voice, Today, Football Night in America and Saturday Night Live.

Broadcasting & Cable has partnered with iSpot.tv, a company that catalogs, tags and measures activity around TV commercials in real time, to bring you in-depth information about national ad spending. Learn more about the iSpot.tv platform and methodology here.