Turner Sets ELeague Debut for May 24

Turner Sports says it plans to launch its new video-game esport competition, the ELeague, on May 24.

The first tournament will be covered live over 10 days from Turner Studios in Atlanta. The first competition will feature Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, the game from Valve.

Coverage will appear on Turner digital platforms with a three-hour Friday night showcase on TBS, starting at 10 p.m. ET.

The tournament semifinals will be held July 29 and the best-of-three championship match on July 30.

The professional ELeague is a partnership between Turner Sports and WME/IMG.