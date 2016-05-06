NewFronts 2016: Machinima Launches In-House Gaming Agency Mach-1

Machinima is ramping up its involvement in the competitive gaming arena through a trio of initiatives announced during its NewFronts presentation Friday.

The programming service will launch an in-house gaming agency Mach-1 that aims to connect Machinima partners with gaming and eSports through insights, strategy, influencer programs and event experiences.

Related: ‘Broad City’ Duo, Poehler Spice Up Hulu Wingding

The company also revealed plans for proprietary eSports data from research provider SuperData as well as Machinima Preferred, media solutions for brand partners that enables customizable fan segment targeting.

In addition to the announcements, the company featured a panel that addressed the evolution of eSports. Panelists included Craig Levine, CEO, ESL/Turtle Entertainment America; Craig Barry, executive VP and chief content officer, Turner Sports; Joost Van Dreunen, CEO, SuperData Research; Jesse Wofford, digital sports marketing manager for Bud Light; Mike Sepso, senior VP of Activision Blizzard; and Alex Rodriguez, host of Machinima’s Inside eSports.

Related: Vox Makes Snapchat, Telemundo Deals

Turner Sports has been making a big push into the eSports space and is set to debut ELeague, a live gaming tournament featuring Valve’s Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, on TBS May 24.