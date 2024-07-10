Apple TV Plus’ ‘Severance’ Returns for Season 2 January 17
Video provides sneak peak at 10-episode season
Apple TV Plus said that its Emmy Award-winning series Severance will return for its second season on January 17, 2025.
Apple also released a video offering a sneak peek at what follows last season’s frantic finale.
Season 2 has 10 episodes, and Apple will be releasing them once a week on Fridays through March 21.
Severance is a workplace thriller about a company whose employees have undergone a procedure on their brains that separates their memories of their home from work. The nature of their work is a mystery, as are the consequences of trying to pierce the severance barrier.
The cast of Adam Scott, Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman, Zach Cherry, Jen Tullock, Michael Chernus, Dichen Lachman, John Turturro, Christopher Walken and Patricia Arquette returns, joined by new series regular Sarah Bock.
The complete first season of Severance is available to stream on Apple TV Plus.
Severance is executive produced by Ben Stiller, who directs five episodes this season. Also directing Season 2 episodes are Uta Bresiewitz, Sam Donovan and Jessica Lee Gagné.
The series is written, created and executive produced by Dan Erickson.
Severance Season 2 is also executive produced by John Lesher, Jackie Cohn, Mark Friedman, Beau Willimon, Jordan Tappis, Sam Donovan, Caroline Baron, Richard Schwartz, Nicholas Weinstock. In addition to starring, Adam Scott and Patricia Arquette serve as executive producers.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.