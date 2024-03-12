Apple TV Plus Orders Owen Wilson Golf Comedy

Apple TV Plus has ordered a comedy that has Owen Wilson leading the cast and executive producing. Wilson plays Pryce Cahill, an over-the-hill golfer who loses his job at a sporting goods store. When his wife walks out on him, he throws his weight behind a teen golf phenom.

There will be 10 episodes. The series does not yet have a title.

Jason Keller created the show and will executive produce as well. Keller’s credits include Ford v. Ferrari and Escape Plan.

Wilson’s credits include Loki, The Royal Tenenbaums, Midnight in Paris and Bottle Rocket.

Directors on the golf show will include Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris, who worked on Fleishman Is in Trouble. Executive producers, in addition to Wilson and Keller, are Propagate Content’s Ben Silverman, Howard T. Owens and Rodney Ferrell, Entertainment 360’s Guymon Casady, Piece of Work’s Lee Eisenberg and Natalie Sandy and Chris Moynihan.