Final Season of ‘Game of Thrones’ on HBO in 2019

HBO smash Game of Thrones will return for its six-episode, eighth season in 2019, according to the network. That will be the final season for the drama.

Viewers expected the final season to air late in 2018 or early in 2019. HBO did not specify a premiere month for season eight.

Directors for the new season are David Benioff & D.B. Weiss, David Nutter and Miguel Sapochnik. Writers are Benioff & Weiss, Bryan Cogman and Dave Hill.

The executive producers on Game of Thrones are Benioff, Weiss, Carolyn Strauss, Frank Doelger and Bernadette Caulfield; co-executive producers are Bryan Cogman, Guymon Casady, Vince Gerardis and George R.R. Martin.

The show’s cast includes Emilia Targaryen, Kit Harington, Peter Dinklage and Lena Headey.



Game of Thrones took the best drama Emmy in 2016 and 2015.



