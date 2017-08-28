'Game of Thrones’ Finale Draws Record 12.1M Viewers at 9 p.m.

The season finale of Game of Thrones on HBO drew 12.1 million viewers, a series high, for its 9 p.m. airing.

HBO says that later viewing, on both the linear reruns of the episode and people watching on HBO Go and HBO Now increased Sunday night’s viewing to 16.5 million.



The viewing was 13% above the previous record of 10.7 million viewers set two weeks ago. The season seven finale topped the season six finale by 36%. It also topped this year’s debut episode by 35%.

HBO says the interest in Game of Thrones boosted its original series Ballers to a series high of 2.9 million viewers.