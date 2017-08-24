HBO Renews Anthology Series ‘Room 104’

HBO has renewed anthology series Room 104 for a second season. From brothers Jay and Mark Duplass, the show tells tales of the characters who pass through a single room of an American motel, ranging from comedy to drama to horror.



“Jay and Mark Duplass are gifted storytellers who have brilliantly reinvented the anthology series for the modern era,” said Amy Gravitt, executive VP, HBO Programming. “The format of Room 104 offers endless possibilities and opportunities for new talent to experiment, and I look forward to seeing where the series takes us.”



Season one started July 28. It features 12 episodes.



“We can’t remember the last time we had so much fun making something,” said Jay and Mark Duplass. “We’re excited to go even further down the rabbit hole with this show.”



Room 104’s executive producers, besides the Duplass brothers, are Sydney Fleischmann and Mel Eslyn.