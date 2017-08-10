HBO Greenlights Specials Based on ‘2 Dope Queens’ Podcast

HBO will bring the popular 2 Dope Queens podcast to television in 2018 in the form of several specials, the network said Thursday.



The podcast, hosted by Jessica Williams (The Incredible Jessica James) and Phoebe Robinson (Broad City), will air as a series of four hour-long specials, according to HBO president Casey Bloys.



Launched in 2016,2 Dope Queensis a weekly standup and storytelling podcast that touches on such subjects as sex, romance, race, hair journeys, living in New York and Billy Joel, according to HBO.



