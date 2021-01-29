Apple TV Plus Orders Limited Series With Anne Hathaway

Apple TV Plus said it ordered WeCrashed, a limited series that will star Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto.

The series is based on the podcast WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork.

Hathaway and Leto will also be executive producers of the series, which has been in development at Apple and is set to be produced by Apple Studios.

The series follows the greed-filled rise and inevitable fall of WeWork, a hot startup.

WeCrashed is created by Lee Eisenberg and Drew Crevello. As part of his overall deal with Apple TV Plus, Eisenberg will co-write, executive produce and serve as showrunner alongside Drew Crevello.

The series will be directed by John Requa and Genn Ficarra, who will also executive produce, alongside Charlie Gogolak. Crevello and Natalie Sandy will also serve as executive producers. Emma Ludbrook will executive produce alongside Leto through their Paradox production company. Wondery will also executive produce.