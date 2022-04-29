Apple TV Plus Debuts New Peanuts Special

By published

‘Snoopy Presents To Mom (and Dad), With Love’ launches on streaming site May 6

Snoopy Presents to Mom (and Dad) with Love on Apple TV Plus
"Snoopy Presents To Mom (and Dad), with Love" on Apple TV Plus (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Apple TV Plus has released the trailer for a new Peanuts special debuting on the streaming platform on Friday, May 6.

The special, Snoopy Presents To Mom (and Dad), with Love, celebrates family in “all shapes and sizes” as Peppermint Patty, who is being raised by her father, decides to celebrate all that he has done for her rather than fret about not having a mom to celebrate on Mother’s Day (May 8).

The special was produced by Peanuts and WildBrain and is based on the comic strip by the late cartoonist Charles Schultz, whose creation fueled a raft of iconic specials on traditional TV starting in the mid-1960s. ■

John Eggerton
John Eggerton

Contributing editor John Eggerton has been an editor and/or writer on media regulation, legislation and policy for over four decades, including covering the FCC, FTC, Congress, the major media trade associations, and the federal courts. In addition to Multichannel News and Broadcasting + Cable, his work has appeared in Radio World, TV Technology, TV Fax, This Week in Consumer Electronics, Variety and the Encyclopedia Britannica.