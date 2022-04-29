Apple TV Plus Debuts New Peanuts Special

Apple TV Plus has released the trailer for a new Peanuts special debuting on the streaming platform on Friday, May 6.



The special, Snoopy Presents To Mom (and Dad), with Love, celebrates family in “all shapes and sizes” as Peppermint Patty, who is being raised by her father, decides to celebrate all that he has done for her rather than fret about not having a mom to celebrate on Mother’s Day (May 8).



The special was produced by Peanuts and WildBrain and is based on the comic strip by the late cartoonist Charles Schultz, whose creation fueled a raft of iconic specials on traditional TV starting in the mid-1960s. ■