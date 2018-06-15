Apple Makes Multi-Year Content Deal With Oprah

Apple, which has been making deals to create original video programming, on Friday said it reached a multi-year content partnership with Oprah Winfrey.

Winfrey, who also runs the Oprah Winfrey Network for Discovery, will create “original programs that embrace her incomparable ability to connect with audiences around the world.”

Oprah’s projects will be released as part of a lineup of original content from Apple, the company said, providing no other details.

One of the best known women in the world, Oprah for decades had the highest rated talk show in daytime TV.

Apple previously has made deals with Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston for a series about a morning show, with Steven Spielberg for a new version of Amazing Stories, and with M. Night Shyamalan for a thriller. Apple also hired Sony executives Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht to run a studio.

Apple is among the tech companies aggressively pursuing Hollywood talent including Netflix and Amazon.