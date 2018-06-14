Amazon Studios Signs First Look Deal With Nicole Kidman

Amazon Studios has signed a first look deal with Nicole Kidman, the Oscar, Golden Globe and Emmy Award winner, and her production company Blossom Films for theatrical, television series and digital content.

The companies will work together to develop original series to run exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

“Nicole is a force of nature as both an actress and a producer,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. “She understands the focus of bringing addictive, entertaining and compelling television to our Prime Video customers as well as movies that will connect with film audiences. Stay tuned for many exciting projects to come in the very near future!”

Blossom Films, created by Kidman and Per Saari, executive produced the Emmy and Golden Globe-winning limited series Big Little Lies for HBO. It is now filming the second season.

In 2010, Blossom produced feature film Rabbit Hole, which earned Kidman both Golden Globe and Academy Award nominations, as well as film The Family Fang.

With its Big Little Lies co-producers Reese Witherspoon and Bruna Papandrea, Blossom Films is also adapting Liane Moriarty’s novel Truly Madly Guilty into a limited series.

“I’m excited to start working with Jen Salke and the Amazon team,” said Kidman. “Our goal at Blossom Films is to create important and entertaining content across multiple platforms, and I can’t think of better collaborators with which to accomplish this.”

Blossom’s next project is David E. Kelley’s limited series The Undoing for HBO, which will go into production in 2019 and star Kidman.