Apple Hires Top TV Executives From Sony Pictures Television

Apple, making a push into the TV business, has hired two of Sony Pictures Television’s top executives, Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg.

Erlicht and Van Amburg will lead video programming worldwide, reporting to Eddy Cue, senior VP of internet software and services at Apple.

“Jamie and Zack are two of the most talented TV executives in the world and have been instrumental in making this the golden age of television,” said Cue. “We have exciting plans in store for customers and can’t wait for them to bring their expertise to Apple — there is much more to come.”

At Sony, Erlicht and Van Amburg were presidents of the TV unit since 2005 and have been responsible for series including Breaking Bad, The Crown and Rescue Me.

“It will be an honor to be part of the Apple team,” said Erlicht. “We want to bring to video what Apple has been so successful with in their other services and consumer products—unparalleled quality.”

“Apple has a relentless focus on delighting customers with their products,” said Van Amburg. “We will bring that same intention to Apple’s programming and we could not be more excited about what lies ahead.”



Sony Pictures Entertainment's new CEO, Tony Vinciquerra, acknowledge to loss of the TV execs in an email to staff.

"Zack and Jamie have been instrumental in the growth of Sony Pictures Television over the last several years – particularly over the last year as they took on a greater leadership role alongside Keith Le Goy, President of Distribution; Amy Carney, President, Advertiser Sales, Strategy & Research; and Andy Kaplan, President of Worldwide Networks," Vinciquerra said.

"Until a replacement is named for Zack and Jamie, I will be working closely with our existing leadership team to ensure a seamless transition," he added. "I want to wish Zack and Jamie all the best. While we are sad to see them go, we are excited by the opportunity to work with them as partners in the future."