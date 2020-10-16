Apple Giving Apple TV Plus Customers Credits Till January
Money can be used to pay for streaming subscription
Apple sent emails to subscribers to its Apple TV Plus streaming service that it will be given them credits worth $4.99 during November, December and January.
In the note, Apple said the credits can be used to buy movies in the Apple TV app, games in the App store, other Apple services “or simply pay for Apple TV Plus.
Apple TV Plus has been slow to add subscribers and the company appears to be concerned that it could lose subs, particularly as free trial offers end.
Earlier this month, people who got Apple TV Plus for free for 12 months because they bought new iPhones, iPads and other Apple hardware were told their subscription would be extended through Feb. 2021 gratis.
“It’s been an incredible debut year. Audiences are loving the Emmy Award winner The Morning Show, the blockbuster WWII thriller Greyhound, the heartwarming comedy Ted Lasso, and so much more,” said the email from the Apple TV Plus team “Be on the lookout for new premieres, hit movies like On the Rocks, the eye-opening docuseries Tiny World, and season two of Servant, For All Mankind, and Peabody winner Dickinson.”
A recent study by Kantar found that Apple TV Plus’ share of new SVOD subscribers fell to 4.9% in the third quarter. The study also found that Apple TV Plus subscriber were more likely to cancel than the industry average and among those who plan to cancel, 26% said they didn’t want to start paying when their free trial ended.
