Apple Gets New ‘Peanuts’ Shows from DHX Media

Good grief! Now Apple is getting new content featuring Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the rest of Charles M. Schulz’s Peanuts gang.

Apple, which has been building up original content for a not-yet-announced TV product, outbid competitors to work with DHX Media and its subsidiary Peanuts Worldwide. DHX will develop and produce new Peanuts series, special and shorts.

DHX will also produce short form educational STEM content that will be exclusive to Apple, featuring astronaut Snoopy. Peanuts Worldwide and NASA have an agreement aimed at getting a new generation of student interested in space exploration.

The Peanuts characters were created by Schulz in 1950 in comic strips and have since been featured in animated series and specials.

The characters are now 41% owned by DHX. 39% by Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) and 20% by the family of Charles M. Schulz.

DHX also controls properties including Teletubbies, Strawberry Shortcake, Caillou and Inspector Gadget.