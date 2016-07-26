Apple Buys CBS' Series Based on ‘Carpool Karaoke’

CBS Television Studio’s new series based on the Late Late Show With James Corden’sCarpool Karaoke was bought by Apple, which will stream the show through its Apple Music product.

A new episode of the series will become available exclusively to Apple Music subscribers in more than 100 countries. CBS had the show in development and Apple beat out more traditional networks for rights to air it.

The show is based on a segment from Late Late Show in which Corden and a well-known musician sing songs while driving in a car. Segments featuring Adele, Elton John, Justin Bieber, and Michelle Obama blew up on YouTube with hundreds of millions of views.

Corden and Ben Winston, executive producer of the Late Late Show. will be executive producers of the series. A host and premiere date are yet to be announced.

“We love music, and Carpool Karaoke celebrates it in a fun and unique way that is a hit with audiences of all ages,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior VP of internet software and services. “It’s a perfect fit for Apple Music — bringing subscribers exclusive access to their favorite artists and celebrities who come along for the ride.”

Apple has been slowly wading into the content business. It is producing a series based on people developing apps for its app store.

“We’re delighted to bring one of the biggest viral hits, Carpool Karaoke, to Apple Music, where our new series will be available on this phenomenally popular subscription service,” stated Scott Koondel, Chief Corporate Content Licensing Officer, CBS Corporation.