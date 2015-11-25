Video: Jimmy Fallon, Adele and The Roots Say 'Hello'

Adele joined Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon and The Roots to perform her hit song “Hello.”

In the video (below), Adele, who appeared on the Nov. 23 episode of Tonight Show, sings as Fallon and the band accompany her with classroom instruments.

The singer released the album 25, featuring "Hello," on Nov. 20.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-yL7VP4-kP4[/embed]