CBS News Launches App for Apple TV

CBS News said it launched a new Apple TV app that spotlights online news service CBSN’s original streaming news coverage and video playlists.

The app also features new native advertising opportunities for custom content.

Users can tell Apple TV’s Siri to "watch CBS News" to launch the CBSN app view in full-screen mode, with no authentication required.

“Our Apple TV app represents the future of how viewers will consume and interact with video,” said Christy Tanner, senior VP and general manager, CBS News Digital. “We are taking advantage of the platform’s cutting-edge, interactive technology to offer a customizable experience."

CBS says viewers of CBSN on Apple TV stay tuned in for an average of 96 minutes. CBSN’s streams are up 90% in the first half of 2016, compared to the second half of 2015.

"The CBS News app on Apple TV delivers the full breadth of our original reporting and live, anchored streaming coverage combined with a layer of editorial curation, giving news consumers unprecedented flexibility and access to the stories they care about,” said Nancy Lane, senior executive producer, CBS News Digital.