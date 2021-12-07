‘A.P. Bio’ Won’t See Another Season on Peacock

Comedy A.P. Bio will not see a fifth season on Peacock. Season four premiered Sept. 2. The first two seasons premiered on NBC before it was cancelled, then brought back by NBCU streaming platform Peacock.

“We were honored to be able to give fans two more seasons of this beloved, quirky comedy,” Peacock said in a statement. “We’re grateful to creator Mike O’Brien for his out-of-the-box storytelling and for taking us on this journey with these characters at Whitlock High.”

All four seasons are available on Peacock.

The show centers on Jack Griffin, disgraced Harvard philosophy scholar, who returns to Toledo after losing out on his dream job to teach A.P. Bio. “As he comes crashing into Whitlock High School, Jack makes it absolutely clear that he will not be teaching any biology,” goes the show description. “Realizing he has a roomful of honor roll students at his disposal, Jack decides instead to use the kids’ brainpower for his own benefit. Over time, his students help him realize his dream job might actually be the one he has right now. Eager to prove that he is still king of the castle, Principal Durbin struggles to control the force of nature that is Jack Griffin.”

Glenn Howerton plays Jack. Patton Oswalt portrays Principal Ralph Durbin. Mary Sohn, Lyric Lewis and Jean Villepique are also in the cast.

A.P. Bio was created by Mike O’Brien, who executive produces with Seth Meyers, Mike Shoemaker, Andrew Singer and Lorne Michaels. The series is produced by Universal Television, Broadway Video and Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions. ■