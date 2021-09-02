‘AP Bio’ Season Four on Peacock

Season four of comedy A.P. Bio arrives on Peacock September 2. All eight episodes drop that day. The first three seasons are on Peacock as well.

The show centers on Jack Griffin, disgraced Harvard philosophy scholar, who returns to Toledo after losing out on his dream job to teach A.P. Bio. “As he comes crashing into Whitlock High School, Jack makes it absolutely clear that he will not be teaching any biology,” goes the show description. “Realizing he has a roomful of honor roll students at his disposal, Jack decides instead to use the kids’ brainpower for his own benefit. Over time, his students help him realize his dream job might actually be the one he has right now. Eager to prove that he is still king of the castle, Principal Durbin struggles to control the force of nature that is Jack Griffin.”

Glenn Howerton plays Jack. Patton Oswalt portrays Principal Ralph Durbin. Mary Sohn, Lyric Lewis and Jean Villepique are also in the cast.

A.P. Bio launched on NBC and was cancelled after two seasons, then was resurrected on NBCUniversal streamer Peacock.

A.P. Bio was created by Mike O’Brien, who writes and executive produces. Lorne Michaels executive produces for Broadway Video along with Andrew Singer. Seth Meyers & Mike Shoemaker executive produce as well.

The series is produced by Universal Television, Broadway Video and Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions.