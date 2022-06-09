Anthem Launching Two Streaming Channels on Xumo’s Platform

Anthem Sports & Entertainment said it reached a deal to launch two of its most popular channels–AXS TV Now and Fight Network on the Xumo platform.

The channels are free to viewers and ad supported.

Fight Network's 'After The Fight' (Image credit: Fight Nework)

Xumo, owned by Comcast will become part of the joint venture between Comcast and Charter Communication that plans to set up a new national streaming platform.

AXS TV Now features music and pop culture. Programming includes The Big Interview with Dan Rather, The Top 10 Reveal and Music’s Greatest Mysteries, in addition to concerts and performances.

When its not showing live and classic mixed martial arts and boxing events, Fight Network airs programming including Retrospective Diary, In 60 and After The Fight.

Xumo features a lineup of over-the-top VOD and live free premium digital channels. The platform Xumo announced plans to expand into Canada. ■