Anthem’s Impact Wrestling, Fight Network Added to YouTube TV Sports Plus Tier

Anthem Sports & Entertainment said it reached a deal putting its Fight Network and Impact Wrestling on YouTube TV as part of the streaming TV service‘s Sports Plus add-on package.

The Sports Plus package costs $10.99 a month.

“Fight Network and Impact Wrestling have built a strong legacy delivering quality sports-based content to audiences around the world, and we are proud to join forces with YouTube TV’s Sports Plus package to reach even more viewers through this landmark deal,” said Jaime Pollack, chief revenue officer, sports group at Anthem. “YouTube TV is leading the way in the streaming landscape, and we are excited to join their lineup as we continue delivering the exclusive high-quality combat sports and professional wrestling programming that Fight Network and Impact Wrestling are known for.”

Fight Network offers combat sports 24/7, with live and classic MMA and boxing events from around the world. The network also offers original programs such as Retrospective, In 60, Diary and After the Fight.

Impact Wrestling offers a vast library of more than 4,000 hours of new and classic grappling content. Viewers can watch the current roster of athletes — including champions Moose, Mickie James, Trey Miguel, The Good Brothers, The Inspiration and Matt Cardona — in the rings, or watch icons of pro wrestling such as Ric Flair, Kurt Angle, Kevin Nash or AJ Styles.

Other channels in YouTube’s Sports Plus package include BeIN Sports, Billiard TV, Fox Soccer Plus, Gol TV, MavTV Motorsports Network, NFL Redzone, Outside TV Plus, Poker Go Plus, Stadium, TVG and VSiN. ■