Pluto TV to (Finally) Launch in Canada This Fall

Already deployed in 30 countries across Europe and Latin America, Pluto TV is coming to Canada this fall.

Paramount Global said it's partnering with Toronto-based media company Corus Entertainment to launch its ad-supported streaming service in the Great White North this fall.

Corus will oversee advertising sales for what the principals say will be Canada's largest free ad-supported TV (FAST) offering, with more than 100 channels and 20,000 hours of available content.

Paramount says Pluto TV, which it acquired for $340 million three years ago, is up to 68 million monthly active users. For whatever that's worth!

Paramount launched Pluto TV in the Nordics about a month ago.

"Following Pluto TV’s recent launch in the Nordics and the partnership we implemented with Viaplay, which served as the strategic framework for this deal, the upcoming launch in Canada will combine Corus’ incredible local content offering with Pluto TV’s global content and world class platform, positioning Pluto TV to become the leading free ad-supported streaming TV service in the country upon launch in the fall,” said Olivier Jollet, executive VP and international general manager of Pluto TV.