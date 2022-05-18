Pluto TV Launches in the Nordics

Paramount Global has launched its AVOD platform Pluto TV in the Nordics.

With the deployment of the free-to-consumer service in Sweden, Denmark and Norway, Pluto TV is now in 30 countries.

In the Nordics, Paramount will partner with Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT Group), and Pluto TV will subsume Viafree, which will be phased out as a stand-alone service.

“Pluto TV launched with a mission to entertain the planet and today’s highly-anticipated launch in the Nordics brings us another step closer to achieving our goal,” said Tom Ryan, president and CEO of Paramount Streaming. “Forging this alliance with a respected leader like NENT further demonstrates the type of bold innovation we are employing to advance our global footprint. The union of Pluto TV and Viafree delivers the best of both worlds, debuting a frictionless and free streaming destination with something for everyone.”

Added Raffaele Annecchino, president and CEO, international networks, studios and streaming for Paramount: “This transformative partnership will serve as the framework as we continue to expand Pluto TV throughout Europe and in new continents, including Australia and Africa, bringing this strategic model of free streaming to the world,”