‘Anne Boleyn’ Premieres on AMC Plus Dec. 9

Anne Boleyn, a three-part series with Jodie Turner-Smith in the primary role, debuts on AMC Plus Dec. 9. Anne Boleyn “is a retelling of the legendary Queen’s story from a different perspective – hers,” according to AMC Plus.

Anne Boleyn was Queen of England in the 1500s and married to King Henry VIII. Failing to give birth to a son, Boleyn was charged with adultery and treason by her husband, and was executed.

Filmed in Yorkshire, the series chronicles Boleyn’s downfall and execution, reimagining the final months of her life as she struggles to secure a future for her daughter and break down the patriarchy all around her.

“Anne Boleyn depicts the key moments that cause Anne to topple, unpacking her immense strength, her fatal vulnerabilities, and her determination to be an equal among men,” said AMC Plus.

Turner-Smith’s work includes former TNT series The Last Ship and the film Queen & Slim.

The Anne Boleyn cast includes Paapa Essiedu, Mark Stanley and Lola Petticrew.

Episode one, Too Close to the Sun, sees Anne pregnant and convinced she will deliver a boy. King Henry, for his part, has his eye on one of Anne’s ladies. Episodes two and three premiere on consecutive Thursdays.

Eve Hedderwick Turner wrote the project and Lynsey Miller directs. Anne Boleyn is produced by BAFTA Nominated Fable Pictures, with Hannah Farrell, Faye Ward and Dan Jones as executive producers. ■