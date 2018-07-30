Fifth and Final Season of ‘The Last Ship’ Starts on TNT Sept. 9

TNT drama The Last Ship returns for its fifth and final season Sunday, Sept. 9. Eric Dane, Bridget Regan and Adam Baldwin star in the series, which chronicles the aftermath of a global catastrophe that has nearly wiped out the world’s population.

This season, the world is finally recovering from the deadly virus, but global political unrest remains. Tom Chandler (played by Dane) has retired and his former crew has scattered, many rising in the ranks within the Navy. Sasha Cooper (Regan), Lieutenant Danny Green (Travis Van Winkle), SBS WO-N Wolf Taylor (Bren Foster) and Sergeant Azima Kandie (Jodie Turner Smith) are on a covert mission in Panama. When they are wrongly blamed for an attack on the Panamanian president, the consequences for the United States are dire.

The Last Ship is produced by Turner's Studio T in association with Platinum Dunes, whose partners—Michael Bay, Brad Fuller and Andrew Form—are executive producers. Co-creators Hank Steinberg and Steven Kane are also executive producers, along with director Paul Holahan. Kane is showrunner.