Anderson Cooper, Common Among Latest Round of Ripa Co-Hosts

Disney-ABC’s Live With Kelly has a new round of cohosts lined up for the week of Memorial Day.

Empire star Jussie Smollett returns on Memorial Day, Monday, May 30, to host alongside Kelly Ripa. On Tuesday, Oscar-winner Common comes on the show.

On Wednesday and Thursday, Ripa pal and CNN anchor Anderson Cooper — rumored by several publications to be Ripa’s choice for cohost — will join the program. On Friday, Ripa’s husband, Mark Consuelos — a veteran fill-in host at this point — will sit next to his wife.

Guests during the week include Mariah Carey, Maya & Marty’s Maya Rudolph, Gloria Estefan, 2 Broke Girls’ Beth Behrs, So You Think You Can Dance’s Paula Abdul and Wayward Pines’ Jason Patric.

Live with Kelly and Michael returned to being just Live with Kelly in the wake of Michael Strahan's May 13 departure before he goes full-time on ABC's Good Morning America this fall.