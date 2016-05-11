Fred Savage, Seal, Andy Cohen to Join Kelly Ripa on 'Live'

Michael Strahan’s last day on Disney-ABC’s Live with Kelly and Michael is auspiciously Friday, May 13, and the show is in full booking mode on guest hosts.

Related: 'Live' Lines Up Co-Hosts as Michael Strahan Prepares to Depart

The Grinder’s Fred Savage, who earned lots of favorable reviews when he sat in Strahan’s chair on April 8 and joined Kelly Ripa in admiring the good looks of Outlander’s Sam Heughan, returns to Live with Kelly as guest co-host on Monday, May 23, and Tuesday, May 24.

Savage is followed by singer Seal on Wednesday, May 25, and Kelly Ripa pal and host of Bravo’s Watch What Happens LiveAndy Cohen on Thursday, May 26, and Friday, May 27.

While Cohen has said he’s not interested in the job, his appearance on the show is likely to again spur conversation that’s he’s a candidate for the full-time position.

In the first week following Strahan's exit, May 16-20, Ripa's co-hosts are Jimmy Kimmel, Empire's Jussie Smollett, Hawaii Five-0 star Daniel Dae Kim and ABC News anchor David Muir.