‘And Just Like That...’ Returns in June

Season two of And Just Like That... debuts in June on Max. A spinoff of Sex and the City, the show comes from Michael Patrick King. He’s an executive producer, along with cast members Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis.

Max shared a trailer from the new season.

Also in the cast are Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg and Evan Handler.

Season one reviews were not all that positive. “Live long enough, and you accumulate losses. And while HBO’s monumental passion-and-fashion comedy Sex and the City was about getting — getting success, getting rich, getting lucky — And Just Like That, its later-life limited-series postscript, is riddled with loss,” said the New York Times.

Sex and the City ran on HBO from 1998 to 2004. Darren Star created the show, based on the book of the same name by Candace Bushnell. There were also two Sex and the City movies, and the spinoff series The Carrie Diaries on The CW.

John Melfi, Julie Rottenberg, Elisa Zuritsky are executive producers on And Just Like That... as well.