HBO Max Announces Sequel to 'Sex and the City’

Sara Jessica Parker put news about HBO Max's 'And Just Like That' on her Instagram

HBO Max said it has given a series order to And Just Like That..., which is billed as a new chapter of the Sex and the City story.

The sequel will star Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis. The three stars will executive produce along with Michael Patrick King.

“The series will follow Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s,” HBO Max said.

Also Read: Are HBO Max Users Twice as Engaged vs. Disney Plus?

“I grew up with these characters, and I can’t wait to see how their story has evolved in this new chapter, with the honesty, poignancy, humor and the beloved city that has always defined them,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content, HBO Max.

The ten-episode, half-hour series is scheduled to begin production in New York late spring.

The announcement did not mention Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones in the series.

The news appeared on Sara Jessica Parker’s Instagram Sunday afternoon.